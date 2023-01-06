Kim Jong Un took his Daughter to a Ballistic Missile Factory

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a ballistic missile factory in Pyongyang. He was accompanied by his daughter Ju Ae. This is her first official appearance at the Ordnance Factory Inspection.

It is not known exactly when the visit took place, but pictures on North Korean state media showed Kim and his daughter walking past at least 26 disassembled Hwasong-12 ballistic missiles in a large hall. This is the largest number of North Korean ballistic missiles ever displayed in one place at any one time - more than during military parades.

According to NK News, the photo was likely taken at the engineering plant located on the western outskirts of Pyongyang. Another photo shows Kim Jong Un and his daughter walking past at least 12 heavy-duty trucks used to transport the missiles.

This is Kim Jong Un's third public appearance with his daughter. She first appeared with her father at a test launch of the country's largest nuclear missile in November, and a few days later accompanied her father to his meeting with the military officials responsible for the successful test. The appearance of a girl during such important state events gave rise to rumors that she was a possible successor to her father. North Korea's state media, however, did not elaborate on its potential future role.

They also did not name the leader's daughter, but South Korea's intelligence service suggests that she is Ju Ae, Kim Jong Un's daughter, who Dennis Rodman first talked about after meeting the North Korean leader in 2013. Ju Ae is the middle of the three children of Kim Jong Un and his wife Lee Sol Ju. It is assumed that the first child was born in the fall-winter of 2010 or the winter of 2011, the second - in late December 2012, and the third - in 2017.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES