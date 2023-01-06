COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 253 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

253 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria, confirmed with 4,305 tests done. 5.87 per 100 of the tested samples are positive, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal.

There are 3,926 active cases. 54 infected people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours. The total number of those treated in hospitals is 386, 34 patients are in the intensive care unit.

Another 160 people have recovered. There have been three deaths from COVID in the last 24 hours, none of whom were immunized against the virus.

215 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. There are 67,178 persons with a booster dose.

