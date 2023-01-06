COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 253 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | January 6, 2023, Friday // 09:23
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 253 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

253 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria, confirmed with 4,305 tests done. 5.87 per 100 of the tested samples are positive, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal.

There are 3,926 active cases. 54 infected people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours. The total number of those treated in hospitals is 386, 34 patients are in the intensive care unit.

Another 160 people have recovered. There have been three deaths from COVID in the last 24 hours, none of whom were immunized against the virus.

215 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. There are 67,178 persons with a booster dose.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria