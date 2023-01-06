The Weather in Bulgaria will be Windy, Temperatures up to 14 Degrees

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 6, 2023, Friday // 09:17
Bulgaria: The Weather in Bulgaria will be Windy, Temperatures up to 14 Degrees @Pixabay

Sunny and windy weather will prevail today. A moderate, strong north-westerly wind will blow in the Danube plain and the western part of the Upper Thracian plain, and a portion of cold air will invade with it.

A yellow code has been announced for 17 areas in Northern and Central Bulgaria due to the strong wind. The northwest wind is expected to gust 18-20 m/s.

The minimum temperatures will be between 2°C and 7°C, in separate valleys in southern Bulgaria - up to around 0°C.

In the evening, the wind will weaken and by midnight in most areas will die down. The maximum temperatures will mostly be between 9° and 14°, in Sofia – around 9°.

Over the mountains, the cloudiness will be changeable, without precipitation. A strong northwesterly wind will blow. Daytime temperatures will drop and the maximum at an altitude of 1,200 meters will be around 6°C, at 2,000 meters - around minus 1°C.

Cloudiness along the Black Sea will be variable, more significant in the afternoon hours. A moderate, temporarily strong northwesterly wind will blow before noon. After lunch it will weaken, and in the evening it will subside. Maximum temperatures will be 10°-13°C. The temperature of the sea water is 9-10°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2 points, before noon on the north coast temporarily up to 3 points.

On Saturday, there will be scattered clouds, in the western regions the morning temperatures will be negative - around minus 1 - minus 3 degrees Celsius, and the daytime temperatures will be between 9 and 13 degrees, for Sofia 9.

