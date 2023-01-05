Bulgaria’s Interior Minister: We are Preparing a Specialized Operation against Illegal Migration

"Regarding illegal migration and trafficking, a specialized police operation is being prepared on a national scale, together with the prosecutor's office, it will start at the beginning of next week," said the Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Demerdzhiev, from the parliamentary rostrum.

He specified that all cases, data and persons for whom operational information is available in every service in the country have been examined in detail.

"We have handed over to the Turkish authorities the information about Turkish citizens who we know and have data that are involved in this kind of activity on the Turkish side," announced the interior minister.

According to him, the idea is to conduct parallel operations in Bulgaria and Turkey, with the aim of hitting the groups associated with illegal migrants.

"Technical means and drones are included to monitor not only the movement of illegal migrants, but also the movement and behavior of border police officers. The specific case of the early morning of January 4 is an example not of a breach or lapses in the police, but an example of how currently the uniform and the service card do not protect anyone who commits anti-social acts," declared Demerdzhiev.

The interior minister added that the policeman showed his service card and was detained on the spot by his colleagues. Immediate measures were taken to remove him from office. The maximum that a minister of the interior can do has been done, Demerdzhiev is categorical.

"The fact that one police officer was involved in an activity in which thousands of citizens, including the entire European Union, are involved, does not indicate that the entire police force is hacked and corrupt," noted Demerdzhiev.

Disciplinary proceedings were instituted against the perpetrators, as well as the direct managers who did not create an organization and did not exercise control.

"The crimes where there is the most significant growth and which we have set ourselves the goal of fighting as quickly as possible are telephone fraud, the illegal confiscation of motor vehicles, and domestic violence," said Ivan Demerdzhiev.

According to him, the persons who engage in telephone fraud have long since left the borders of the country and carry out this activity from the territory of other countries.

"They often change their location, and in order to counter these crimes, it is very difficult to find and capture the individuals while they are committing the crimes," added Demerdzhiev.

The minister announced that a nationwide specialist police operation is being prepared in relation to the illegal seizure of motor vehicles and will be carried out in the next 2 to 3 weeks.

The National Assembly included in its agenda a hearing of the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev regarding the involvement of Ministry of Internal Affairs officials in the trafficking of migrants through the territory of Bulgaria and frequent drastic cases of domestic crime.

The request was made earlier by deputies from BSP.

In connection with the hearing, the deputies extended their working hours until its conclusion.

/BNT