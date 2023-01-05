How to Validate the New Ticket in Sofia's Public Transport

Citizens' complaints about a problem with the validation of the new BGN 2 paper ticket prompted the municipal Center for Urban Mobility (CMG) to urgently prepare a video. From the recorded instruction, it is understood that the ticket bought by the drivers in public transport (without the metro) can only be validated by putting it at a right angle and a distance of 3 cm from the validator. Only in this position can the reader perceive the QR code on the ticket.

This type of ticket is now the only paper ticket, and with it, the traveler cannot transfer to other vehicles.

Another defect - the impossibility of some validators in the subway to calculate a paid ticket of BGN 1.60 through the Mpass application, has already been fixed. This is a fact, at least with the validators of the "G.M. Dimitrov" subway station, an investigation by Bulgarian media "Dnevnik" found out. The capital municipality signed a contract for BGN 97 million with the "CNS-Sofia Ticketing System" consortium, which prepared the new system for sale of tickets and cards.

In the Sofia subway, 500 Russian-made validators - Vendotek T - were installed, the Russian website PRnews.ru reported in April 2021. Over 20,000 such devices are already working in Russia, in Belarus, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Kazakhstan, and now also in Bulgaria , their manufacturer points out to the Russian website. The devices were developed and manufactured by the group of companies "Terminalnye tehnologii" with headquarters in Zelenograd near Moscow. They are certified to read Mastercard, Visa, EMVCo, China union pay and MIR.

/Dnevnik