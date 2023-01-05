Bulgaria will Not Introduce COVID Measures for arrivals from China

Society » HEALTH | January 5, 2023, Thursday // 15:35
Bulgaria: Bulgaria will Not Introduce COVID Measures for arrivals from China @Pixabay

No restrictive measures against COVID-19 to be introduced for arrivals from China in Bulgaria, the Ministry of Health announced.

From the ministry, they indicate that despite the significant increase in infected people in the Asian country, this is not expected to affect the epidemic situation in European countries, given the higher immunity of the population and the change of virus variants in these countries.

The health ministry cited data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, according to which the variants of COVID-19 circulating in China are already spreading in the EU but are not a challenge to the population.

Since no change is expected in the epidemic situation in the member states, there is no need to introduce restrictions for people arriving in our country from China.

The ministry recalls the recommendations of the European Commission for people traveling to the Asian country and those coming from there to wash their hands regularly, keep their distance and wear protective masks.

It is recommended that everyone traveling from China to the EU wear high-grade masks and that returnees who develop symptoms of Covid within 10-14 days should self-isolate and seek medical attention. The importance of vaccination as a disease control measure is also noted.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: measures, COVID-19, Bulgaria, China
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria