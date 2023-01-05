Bulgaria will Not Introduce COVID Measures for arrivals from China

No restrictive measures against COVID-19 to be introduced for arrivals from China in Bulgaria, the Ministry of Health announced.

From the ministry, they indicate that despite the significant increase in infected people in the Asian country, this is not expected to affect the epidemic situation in European countries, given the higher immunity of the population and the change of virus variants in these countries.

The health ministry cited data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, according to which the variants of COVID-19 circulating in China are already spreading in the EU but are not a challenge to the population.

Since no change is expected in the epidemic situation in the member states, there is no need to introduce restrictions for people arriving in our country from China.

The ministry recalls the recommendations of the European Commission for people traveling to the Asian country and those coming from there to wash their hands regularly, keep their distance and wear protective masks.

It is recommended that everyone traveling from China to the EU wear high-grade masks and that returnees who develop symptoms of Covid within 10-14 days should self-isolate and seek medical attention. The importance of vaccination as a disease control measure is also noted.

