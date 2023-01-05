Bulgaria: Serious Car Crash in Vratsa - Seven People are in Hospital
Seven people were injured in a serious accident this morning in Vratsa.
An 18-year-old driver made a U-turn and hit a van with five people inside - employees of a courier company.
The driver and some of the passengers were injured.
Two 14-year-old girls were traveling with the 18-year-old driver.
All three were taken to a hospital. The condition of one of the girls is severe.
/BNT
