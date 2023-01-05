Bulgaria: Serious Car Crash in Vratsa - Seven People are in Hospital

Society » INCIDENTS | January 5, 2023, Thursday // 12:26
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Serious Car Crash in Vratsa - Seven People are in Hospital @BNT

Seven people were injured in a serious accident this morning in Vratsa.

An 18-year-old driver made a U-turn and hit a van with five people inside - employees of a courier company.

The driver and some of the passengers were injured.

Two 14-year-old girls were traveling with the 18-year-old driver.

All three were taken to a hospital. The condition of one of the girls is severe.

тежка катастрофа враца шестима болница снимки

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vratsa, driver
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria