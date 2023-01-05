Amazon to Cut more than 18,000 Jobs
Amazon has announced it will cut more than 18,000 jobs, citing an "uncertain economy" and the fact that the retail giant has been "hiring rapidly over the past few years."
"Between the cuts we made in November and those we're sharing today, we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 positions," CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement. In November, the company announced 10,000 layoffs.
