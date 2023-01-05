The Bulgarian Deputies will Hear Out Christo Grozev Today

The Bulgarian Christo Grozev, an investigative journalist from "Bellingcat", declared wanted by Russia, will be heard in the Bulgarian parliament today. Yesterday afternoon he received an invitation to speak in front of the parliamentary committee for control over the services.

On December 31, the deputies from "Democratic Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev and Atanas Atanasov demanded that Grozev be heard by the commission of which they are members. As of yesterday, on a rotating basis, the chairman's seat was occupied by former interior minister Boyko Rashkov, who is an MP from "We Continue the Change".

The Russian Ministry of the Interior has not yet answered the Bulgarian one about why exactly Grozev is wanted. On December 29, after being summoned to the Foreign Ministry, Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova recommended that the Ministry of Interior ask the Russian authorities why Grozev was wanted. The Ministry of the Interior immediately announced that it would do so.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

