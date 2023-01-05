COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 253 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 253, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

4,305 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.88 percent.

Three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 386 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 34 are in intensive care units. There are 54 new hospital admissions.

160 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,250,736 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,926 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 215 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,603,372 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,116 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,292,778 confirmed infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA