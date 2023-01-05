The Weather in Bulgaria will be Mostly Sunny, Temperatures up to 16 Degrees

On Thursday, fog or low stratus clouds will develop in many places in the lowlands and valleys before noon. Around and after noon, the visibility will improve, and the cloud cover will break and decrease to mostly sunny weather.

Minimum temperatures will mostly be between 0°C and 5°C. A weak to moderate southwesterly wind will blow, with it, the daytime temperatures will rise by 3-4°C, maximums will be mostly between 11°C and 16°C. In Sofia, the minimum temperature will be around 2°C, and the maximum – around 12C°.

In the morning, the cloudiness over the mountains will be significant, it will be foggy on the ridges. During the day, the weather will be mostly sunny, a moderate northwesterly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at a height of 1,200 m will be around 9°C, and at 2,000 m – around 4°C, NIMH reports.

In many places along the Black Sea, visibility will be reduced in the morning. It will be mostly sunny during the day. It will blow to a moderate southwesterly wind. Maximum temperatures will be 12°C - 14°C. The excitement of the sea will be about 2 points. The temperature of the sea water will be 9°C - 10°C.

On Friday, there will be scattered clouds, and daytime temperatures will be between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius, for Sofia 10.

/BGNES