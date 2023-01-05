The Flu Wave is Rising in Bulgaria! Two Strains are Circulating – H3N2 and H1N1

“Bulgaria is at the beginning of a flu wave, as the H3N2 and H1N1 strains are currently predominant in our country”, announced the chief state health inspector Prof. Angel Kunchev.

"At the moment, the rate of hospitalizations is normal. There is no evidence of a severe course," he assured.

According to him, climatic conditions do not lead to a flu wave.

"Once the pandemic strain starts, it develops, regardless of the temperatures. But in warmer weather, people go out more, gather in groups and viruses are transmitted more easily," Kunchev commented to Nova TV.

In his words, the incidence of influenza this month will continue to increase, and he gave the example of Turkey and Romania, where the wave is higher at the moment.

"When we combine the flu with the coronavirus and other respiratory viruses, it becomes an unpleasant mixture," Kunchev said and insisted that our health system is now much more prepared than before and there is not expected to be a shortage of hospital beds.

The expert also predicted an increase in the coronavirus because of the Chinese New Year, when the Chinese go traveling around the world.

"As of January 8th, China is lifting all travel restrictions. This, combined with the Lunar New Year, will result in mass displacement of people. We're talking millions, which will accelerate the spread of Covid-19. The good news is that this strain is not as deadly. Our doctors are much more experienced," commented the chief state health inspector.

According to his words, there is no doubt that the immunized are much more protected even than the sick, that's why Prof. Kunchev called for the vaccination campaign in Bulgaria to be renewed.

/BNR