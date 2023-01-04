Over 350 km of Highways in Bulgaria must be Secured Immediately

More than 350 km of highways must be secured immediately due to the high risk of serious accidents. This is according to a report by the Institute of Road Safety. According to road experts, the institutions show systemic irresponsibility in terms of road safety in the country.

The inspection covers the period up to December 15 of last year. Numerous violations of road safety were found - missing guardrails, missing markings, incorrectly placed signs, as well as a non-working drainage system, which is a prerequisite for aquaplaning.

Over the past two years, 150 people have died on highways in Bulgaria. The data show that the risk of a person dying on the highway in the country is 3.5 times higher than in another EU member state.

"These 846 km of highways are not highways, and whoever names them and puts the road sign that this is a highway bears the responsibility for the victims on these highways. But it cannot be a highway on which more than 350 km along the wear layer of we found deformations of the asphalt," said Bogdan Milchev from the Institute of Road Safety.

"Those who are in power and who have all the resources and opportunities to make policies, create goods and organize things in such a way that the society lives well, lie to us and use us and play theaters like they are playing now. I said it even today, that perhaps the last concern of anyone who aspires to power is the life and health of people and their well-being. Everything is a fairy tale," said Desislava Hristova, former executive director of "Avtomagistrali".

The Institute for Road Safety issued a sharp criticism regarding the work of the Road Infrastructure and Highway Agency. According to the experts, there is irresponsible behavior on the part of officials from the Road Agency, and the Council of Ministers does not exercise sufficient control regarding how the funds for the maintenance of the republican road network are spent.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT