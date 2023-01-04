Romania is on the verge of a flu epidemic, Digi24 TV reports. The high temperatures in the country for the last few days favor the activity of viruses, noted the media in our northern neighbor, BTA reported.

An alarming increase in respiratory infections has been observed across the Danube for three weeks. For the last seven days, 2,700 cases of influenza have been confirmed in Romania. Hospital emergency rooms are increasingly full of patients, and 10 percent of those arriving there are hospitalized.

"In our hospital, the children's ward is full, there is an increase in respiratory infections, the influenza virus and the number of adults with severe flu, as well as the number of those with coronavirus," informs Simin Florescu, director of the Clinical Hospital for Infectious and Tropical Diseases "Victor Babes". He reports that the COVID ward is full and the number of flu cases further complicates the situation.

In the last week there have been over 140 thousand respiratory infections, the most for the last 7 seasons. "When we have sudden changes in temperature, the body adapts much more difficult, and this is obviously a factor in flu and more complications in getting sick," explains Adrian Marinescu, director of the Matei Bals Institute of Infectious Diseases in Bucharest.

It's not just hospitals that are full of patients with respiratory infections. The waiting rooms in front of GP offices are also overcrowded. Doctors advise people to get vaccinated against the flu, but vaccines are currently hard to find.

"I haven't been able to get vaccinated because I'm pregnant, but I want a flu shot for other family members. I couldn't find it at the GP, I hope the pharmacy has it," said patient Michaela, quoted by Digi24.

To date, 1.4 million people from risk categories have been immunized in Romania.

