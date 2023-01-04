The Bulgarian Political Parties are Looking at the Third Term for the Formations of a Government

The possibilities of forming a government within this parliament with the second and third terms became an emphasis in the declarations of the individual parliamentary groups that opened the political season.

Breaking with tradition, the first words came from "We Continue the Change" (WCC). Nikolay Denkov, nominated for Prime Minister, defined the main goal of his formation:

"What is the most important thing we can do in this session? The answer is one - it is to elect a regular government".

And he called for support for their mandate and their statement of priorities because they were common for everyone.

The answer of Toma Bikov from GERB:

"The country cannot be governed by a declaration. Whatever they write in it, no matter how well it is written, and believe me, yours is not well written. Therefore we call upon you, if you really want to make an effort to form a government in the 48th National Assembly you should approach this as seriously as possible and propose in the plenary hall the composition of the cabinet and the structure of the cabinet, as we did."

GERB gave a deadline for the draft composition to be presented as early as next week, in order to see the potential of WCC, which so critically assessed theirs.

The third term is the last chance for a cabinet, according to the leaders of DPS Mustafa Karadayi and DB’s Hristo Ivanov.

"Today, it is not important who will be the first to state the priorities for Bulgaria in a declaration, in order to call the new hero savior and stick labels on the others. Today, it is important who will work selflessly for Bulgaria. It is time for responsibility," said Mustafa Karadayi.

"This parliament must produce a government, but it must not produce just any government. It must produce a government that can make reforms. It must produce a government that does not just rest on the fact that we have reached the third term and we have nowhere to go and we have to put something together. It must rest on a government that steps on a clear program. There will be no solution to this crisis without giving hope. It's time for hope, colleagues," pointed out Hristo Ivanov.

BSP leader Kornelia Ninova also spoke about a cabinet of reason with the third mandate.

"To guarantee political stability by forming a regular government. Obviously, we are all looking at the third term, and there is the last chance for that. We would call it the mandate of reason. Enough emotions. Let us with reason, but without unacceptable compromises, without backroom deals, openly, to try to end political instability."

The leader of "Bulgarian Rise" Stefan Yanev also called for a dialogue.

However, according to Kostadin Kostadinov from "Vazrazhdane", the days of this parliament are numbered. Next week, the formation will start collecting signatures for a referendum on preserving the Bulgarian lev and against joining the Eurozone.

"We now want Bulgaria to take a different path, and that's why next week we will start a national referendum. On January 11, we will start the preparation and collection of signatures to preserve the Bulgarian lev. In the next three months, we will collect more than half a million signatures. We will go around the streets, the villages, the cities of Bulgaria, we will talk with our compatriots, and we will ask them for one thing only - to support us in the battle for freedom."

/BNR