Record 13.3% Food Inflation in the UK

In the UK, food inflation hit a record high of 13.3% in December.

Food prices hit a record high in December ahead of Christmas, new data shows.

Food inflation jumped from 12.4% in November to 13.3% in December at a time when families typically stock up on food for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The data is from the British Retail Consortium, which monitors price changes for 500 everyday products each month.

This is the highest inflation for a month since similar statistics have been kept since 2005.

The jump in prices is mainly due to the increase in the price of feed, fertilizers and energy due to the war in Ukraine.

However, non-food prices fell as retailers offered deep discounts on their inventory.

Retail Consortium chief executive Helen Dickinson has warned that this year is set to be another difficult year for consumers and businesses as there is no immediate sign of inflation easing.

