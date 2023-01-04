Bulgaria’s Acting PM: The End of our Mandate is Approaching
“The second mandate to form a regular government is underway, the end of our mandate is approaching.” Acting Prime Minister Galab Donev commented before the meeting of the Council of Ministers.
The caretaker prime minister added that when they took office as a caretaker government, they had no idea that in January 2023 their interim mandate would still be in place.
"I call for everyone to prepare, in their sphere of competence and responsibility, a short and clear report on what has been done since August, with an emphasis on the decisions that have had a positive impact on the lives of people in Bulgaria. Report in such a way that even a 6-year-old child should understand you," Donev urged the ministers in the office.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » In 2022, Bulgaria declared 84 Russian Officials as Persona Non Grata
- » The Bulgarian Political Parties are Looking at the Third Term for the Formations of a Government
- » The EU and Reporters Without Borders Defended Bulgarian Journalist Christo Grozev over Russia's Actions against him
- » “We Continue the Change” discussed their Declaration of Priorities - Which Parties will Support it?
- » The Bulgarian Military Destroyed a Mine found on the Beach in Obzor
- » Denkov after Receiving the Second Mandate to form a Government: The Foundation has been Laid