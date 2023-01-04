Bulgaria’s Acting PM: The End of our Mandate is Approaching

Politics | January 4, 2023, Wednesday // 12:07
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Acting PM: The End of our Mandate is Approaching Acting PM Galab Donev

The second mandate to form a regular government is underway, the end of our mandate is approaching.” Acting Prime Minister Galab Donev commented before the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The caretaker prime minister added that when they took office as a caretaker government, they had no idea that in January 2023 their interim mandate would still be in place.

"I call for everyone to prepare, in their sphere of competence and responsibility, a short and clear report on what has been done since August, with an emphasis on the decisions that have had a positive impact on the lives of people in Bulgaria. Report in such a way that even a 6-year-old child should understand you," Donev urged the ministers in the office.

/BGNES

