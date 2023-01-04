Bulgarian Energy Minister: The Effect of the Gas Deal with Turkey will be Felt in February
“For the first time in years, we were able to negotiate with Turkey such large-scale cooperation in the gas sphere.” This was announced to BTV by Acting Energy Minister Rosen Hristov on the occasion of the agreement signed yesterday with Ankara for access to the network of our southern neighbor.
“We still get gas from Chiren, so the prices are high despite the warm winter. The price was reduced practically twice. The decrease in price, which is formed by the contracts, will be felt in our country in February. Then the effect of the deal with Turkey will be felt”, claims Hristov.
“Already this year we will be able to unload 6-7 tankers at the terminals in Turkey, and in the following years - 14 each”, said the energy minister.
“The storage facility in Chiren is currently 90% full, and the strategy is to withdraw small amounts of gas from there”, added the minister.
