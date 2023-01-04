Macron prepares "Made in Europe" Strategy against US Policies

World » EU | January 4, 2023, Wednesday // 09:30
French President Emmanuel Macron has said he is pushing for a "Made in Europe" economic strategy to counter US policies.

During a joint press conference ahead of his meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Paris, Macron said their discussion would focus on Europe's economic situation.

"My view, as you know, is that we need a 'Made in Europe' strategy to give our own response to the changes in the world, as well as to the voluntarist policy of the US, which is perfectly legitimate," he said.

He called for the need to protect the "fabric" of the European industrial network -- to create jobs, increase its competitiveness, as well as the production of clean energy.

