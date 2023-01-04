COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 301 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 301, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

4,899 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is just over 6 percent.

Five patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 367 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 34 are in intensive care units. There are 82 new hospital admissions.

332 people were cured in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 3,836 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 126 doses of covid vaccines have been administered, and since the start of the vaccination campaign - a total of 4,603,157.

/BTA