The Bulgarian Military Destroyed a Mine found on the Beach in Obzor
Military personnel from the Naval Forces (VMS) destroyed today, January 3, an unexploded ordnance found on the beach in the town of Obzor, Burgas Region.
At 10:50 p.m. last night, the Maritime Operations Center of the Navy received a request from the regional governor of Burgas for the assistance of Navy specialists in identifying and possibly destroying an object resembling a mine found on the beach.
A formation for reconnaissance, transportation and destruction of unexploded ordnance from the Naval Base - Varna, led by Captain III rank Ilia Stoychev, inspected the discovered object, which was classified as an old heavily corroded anti-landing mine. The mine was destroyed on site, with the area cordoned off, with strict observance of safety measures.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The Bulgarian Army is looking for over 500 Military Personnel
- » 2023 is the Last Year in which Bulgaria’s Skies will be Protected by MiG-29s
- » Bulgaria’s President: The Warmongers in Parliament approved Military Aid for Ukraine
- » Bulgaria exported Weapons for 2.3 Billion Euros to over 50 Countries from January to August 2022
- » A Ukrainian Brigade showed Bulgarian Weapons used in the War against the Russians
- » Bulgaria’s Defense Minister is in Ukraine