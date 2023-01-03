The Bulgarian Military Destroyed a Mine found on the Beach in Obzor

Politics » DEFENSE | January 3, 2023, Tuesday // 14:27
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Military Destroyed a Mine found on the Beach in Obzor @BNT

Military personnel from the Naval Forces (VMS) destroyed today, January 3, an unexploded ordnance found on the beach in the town of Obzor, Burgas Region.

At 10:50 p.m. last night, the Maritime Operations Center of the Navy received a request from the regional governor of Burgas for the assistance of Navy specialists in identifying and possibly destroying an object resembling a mine found on the beach.

A formation for reconnaissance, transportation and destruction of unexploded ordnance from the Naval Base - Varna, led by Captain III rank Ilia Stoychev, inspected the discovered object, which was classified as an old heavily corroded anti-landing mine. The mine was destroyed on site, with the area cordoned off, with strict observance of safety measures.

