The Bulgarian Military Destroyed a Mine found on the Beach in Obzor

Military personnel from the Naval Forces (VMS) destroyed today, January 3, an unexploded ordnance found on the beach in the town of Obzor, Burgas Region.

At 10:50 p.m. last night, the Maritime Operations Center of the Navy received a request from the regional governor of Burgas for the assistance of Navy specialists in identifying and possibly destroying an object resembling a mine found on the beach.

A formation for reconnaissance, transportation and destruction of unexploded ordnance from the Naval Base - Varna, led by Captain III rank Ilia Stoychev, inspected the discovered object, which was classified as an old heavily corroded anti-landing mine. The mine was destroyed on site, with the area cordoned off, with strict observance of safety measures.

