The "Qatargate" Investigation in the EP: Belgium wants the Immunity of Two more MEPs

The European Parliament has started an urgent procedure to remove the immunity of two more MEPs involved in the Qatargate scandal.

The Belgian judicial authorities, who are investigating corruption and confiscated a total of one and a half million euros in cash, have requested that the immunity of the Italian Andrea Cozzolino and the Belgian Marc Tarabella be lifted. Both are part of the Socialists and Democrats parliamentary group.

The MEPs are the subject of the investigation, which forced the Belgian authorities to arrest on December 9 the vice-president of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova