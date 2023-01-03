Bulgaria’s President handed over the Second Mandate for a Government to "We Continue the Change"

President Rumen Radev handed the second mandate to form a government to the second largest parliamentary group in the 48th National Assembly - that of "We Continue the Change".

"We are nominating Acad. Nikolay Denkov as a candidate for Prime Minister," said the chairman of the parliamentary group of “We Continue the Change” (WCC), Andrey Gyurov.

"You receive this exploratory mandate on the first working day of the new year, when we look with hope and expectation for more reason, dialogue and understanding, for unity around the priorities important to our country. I trust that you will use the time within the coming week to seek the necessary support from the other political forces, so that within up to 7 days you will return with a fulfilled mandate and draft composition of the Council of Ministers," said Rumen Radev.

Acad. Nikolay Denkov added that "We Continue the Change" accept this mandate with the clear awareness that the task is extremely difficult. "Many people even say that it is impossible. However, we are convinced that we must do everything necessary to form a government," said Nikolay Denkov.

According to him, many problems have accumulated and reforms have been delayed.

"We need a government that unites people and solves their problems. That is why we changed the approach to prepare the realization of this mandate. We used the holidays to define 4 national goals that we believe unite people and political formations." Nikolay Denkov added.

Nikolay Denkov explained that WCC made a list of activities that, if implemented in 2023, would bring Bulgaria closer to the fulfillment of these national goals.

"3 political formations took part in the discussion of these goals – ‘Democratic Bulgaria’, The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and ‘Bulgarian Rise’. I very much hope that other political forces will also join in this process. The prepared declaration will be submitted as a draft decision of the National Assembly with the idea that the National Assembly should support the national priorities and the activities for their realization," also said Nikolay Denkov. According to him, if this draft decision receives the support of the majority, "We Continue the Change" will return the mandate with a list of the members of the Council of Ministers, which will be voted on afterwards.

"If this draft decision is not approved by the majority of the people's representatives, it means that there is no support in the National Assembly for the implementation of these national goals, so we will have to return the mandate unfulfilled. I very much hope that the next days will be fulfilled with reason and we can restore people's faith that there is someone to work for them. I am providing you with a copy of this declaration so that you can familiarize yourself with its content," said Nikolay Denkov.

People's representatives did not approve the candidacy for Prime Minister of GERB-SDS Prof. Nikolay Gabrovski, who received the first mandate to form a government.

113 deputies voted "in favor", "against" were 125. Support for Prof. Gabrovski's candidacy for prime minister in the first term came from the parliamentary groups of GERB-SDS, DPS and "Bulgarian Rise", but the votes of the deputies from these parties did not reach the necessary number.

/BNT