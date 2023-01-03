Bulgarian Doctor: Peak of Flu and Acute Respiratory Diseases is expected in February

“Influenza isolation is increasing. We had an earlier season and we were finding mostly influenza A H3N2, but over time we are finding more of the other one - H1N1, and now they are even. Cases of flu and acute respiratory illnesses are doubling in two weeks, and this trend will continue in January, peaking in February.” This is what Prof. Iva Hristova from the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases said on Nova TV.

According to her, the incidence is increasing in both South Korea and the United States. "The cases are many. It would be reasonable to have a requirement for testing to limit the spread. It is currently recruiting a subvariant that started in August in India, since October it has been dominant in Asia. In the US it is already 41% of the cases. It is catching more robust to our receptors and manages to bypass antibody protection, but T-cell immunity protects us. However, people over 70 need to be careful," she explained. And confirmed that it is also possible that the cases of COVID will reach 5,000 per day in late January.

"In China, the data is very limited - they report 5,000 cases per day, and analysts believe that there are more than 1 million. There is definitely an influx to the health system. It is not really severe and there is no high mortality, but the morbidity is increasing," pointed out Prof. Hristova.

According to Dimitar Vladikov, founder of a school in Shanghai, the expected happened and many people fell ill in the big cities after the relaxation of the measures. "The morbidity is very mild, although greater. High temperature, cough and runny nose that last for days. Travel from China to Europe is done with additional declarations. The authorities in China are not preparing for new measures because they believe that the population has antibodies," he commented.

