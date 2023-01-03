Biden Cut Off the South Korean President: We are Not Planning Joint Nuclear Exercises with Seoul
US President Joe Biden has said that the US is not discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea. His statement contradicted a statement by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, made at a time of rising tensions with North Korea, Reuters reported, citing BTA.
Asked by reporters at the White House if he was discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea, Biden said, "No."
Yoon said in an interview published yesterday with the Chosun Ilbo that the US and South Korea are discussing possible joint exercises using US nuclear weapons.
"Nuclear weapons belong to the United States, but planning, information sharing, exercises and training should be conducted jointly by South Korea and the United States," he said, noting that Washington was also "quite positive" about the idea.
Yoon's comments came a day after North Korean state media reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had called for the development of a new intercontinental ballistic missile and a significant increase in Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal. Last week, Kim described South Korea as an "undoubted enemy" and unveiled new military targets.
Over the past year, North Korea has carried out a record number of missile tests, and last week its drones flew over South Korea.
