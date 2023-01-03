COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 74 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 74, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,242 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.96 percent.

No people have died with confirmed coronavirus infection.

To date, there are 368 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 34 are in intensive care units. There are 11 new hospital admissions.

39 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,250,244 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,872 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 2 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,603,031 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,108 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,292,224 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA