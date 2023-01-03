The Weather in Bulgaria will be Sunny and Warm for the Season

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 3, 2023, Tuesday // 10:33
Bulgaria: The Weather in Bulgaria will be Sunny and Warm for the Season @Pixabay

Today the weather will remain mostly sunny and warm. The prevailing minimum temperatures will be between minus 1°C and 4°C, in Sofia - around 0°C, the maximum will be between 13°C and 18°C.

It will be sunny along the Black Sea, with a weak to moderate wind. Maximum temperatures will be 13°-15°C. The temperature of the sea water is 9°-10°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

In the mountains, it will be mostly sunny with moderate to strong winds from the west-northwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 14°C, at 2000 meters around 6°C.

On Wednesday, the wind will weaken. There will be more significant increases in cloudiness over Northern and Eastern Bulgaria, the probability of precipitation is small. Daytime temperatures will drop by 3°-5°C. In the coming days, a mostly moderate north-westerly wind will blow again. On Thursday and Friday, sunny weather will prevail and it will slightly warm up.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, sunny, warm, temperatures
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria