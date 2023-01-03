The Weather in Bulgaria will be Sunny and Warm for the Season
Today the weather will remain mostly sunny and warm. The prevailing minimum temperatures will be between minus 1°C and 4°C, in Sofia - around 0°C, the maximum will be between 13°C and 18°C.
It will be sunny along the Black Sea, with a weak to moderate wind. Maximum temperatures will be 13°-15°C. The temperature of the sea water is 9°-10°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.
In the mountains, it will be mostly sunny with moderate to strong winds from the west-northwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 14°C, at 2000 meters around 6°C.
On Wednesday, the wind will weaken. There will be more significant increases in cloudiness over Northern and Eastern Bulgaria, the probability of precipitation is small. Daytime temperatures will drop by 3°-5°C. In the coming days, a mostly moderate north-westerly wind will blow again. On Thursday and Friday, sunny weather will prevail and it will slightly warm up.
