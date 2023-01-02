Day 313 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv reported 400 Russian Fighters Killed in a Missile Attack

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Kyiv reported 400 Russian fighters killed in a missile attack

Ukraine claims to have killed around 400 Russian soldiers in a missile attack in the occupied Donetsk region, the BBC reported.

The missile struck a building in the town of Makiivka, where Russian forces are believed to have been stationed, two minutes after New Year's Eve.

The death toll cannot be confirmed. Pro-Russian local authorities confirmed casualties, but confirmed 400 dead.

Daniil Bezsonov, a senior representative of the Russian-backed authorities in the occupied parts of the Donetsk region, said that the missile that hit Makiivka was American - "HIMARS".

"There are dead and wounded, the exact number is unknown," he wrote on Telegram.

A large number of Russian commentators and bloggers acknowledged the strike, but believed that the casualties were not that many.

According to the Ukrainian military, 300 were injured in the attack.

Local pro-Russian authorities claim 25 rockets were fired at the area on New Year's Eve.

Hours after the strike on Makiivka, Kyiv came under attack with drones and missiles that hit key infrastructure.

UPDATE 4: Of course there's video of the #HIMARS launch that annihilated hundreds of Russian soldiers partying on #NewYear in occupied #Makeevka. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/7QFHJWfQLR — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) January 2, 2023

A minute after Russian President Vladimir Putin finished his New Year's speech in which he promised to "go ahead and win", another painful blow was dealt to the Russian army. As a result of a precise missile strike by the HIMARS system on the building of school No. 19 near the town of Makiivka (Donetsk region), hundreds of mobilized people from Saratov region who gathered to celebrate the New Year were killed or wounded. The exact number of dead and injured is not known, and according to various sources, it is about 100 to 600 people.

First Deputy Minister of Information of the occupied Donetsk People's Republic, Daniil Bezsonov, said the strike was carried out on New Year's Eve at 00:01 local time.

Before/after photos of the school building in Makiivka where Russia had stationed mobilized troops from the Saratov region, Russian telegram channels report. At midnight on NY, Ukraine destroyed the building - killing an unknown number of Russian troops - with a volley or HIMARs. pic.twitter.com/44ZL1HigQ8 — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) January 2, 2023

In the building of the vocational school, the command "compactly settled the mobilized from the Saratov region", writes the Russian military telegram channel "Romanov Light". "We are talking about dozens of dead. There was also the detonation of ammunition. Hence such destruction," he adds.

The information that there are mobilized people in the building is also confirmed by the military blogger Boris Rozhin. He also confirmed a "significant number of killed and wounded". "In the evening, the rubble was still being cleared," wrote Rozhin.

From the video, which was published on Telegram, it can be seen that practically nothing is left of the three-story building of the vocational high school.

Макеевка.

Тут орки думали новый год встретить.

Но разведка доложила точно,

и пошел, командою взметен,

коллектив Хаймарса боевой.

Минус 300 орков. pic.twitter.com/xK8LhKGwOB — Леонид Морозов (@TherapyBody) January 1, 2023

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not officially commented on the information about the attack on the Vocational School in Makiivka.

However, Russian military correspondents have already attacked the army leadership for the continuing mistakes that led to many casualties - the deployment of a large number of soldiers near the front line in an unprepared building, as well as the deployment of ammunition in the same building.

Ironically, a little earlier on December 31, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation boasted about another "destroyed" HIMARS system. NATO countries sent Ukraine about 35 HIMARS systems and their Western counterparts. However, the Russian Defense Ministry has already "destroyed" 54. The US claims that not a single HIMARS system has been destroyed in Ukraine.

More attacks

A Ukrainian drone successfully attacked an energy facility in the Klimovsk region of the Bryansk region. "There are no casualties. There is no electricity in the settlement. The operational services are working on the spot," announced the governor of the region, Alexander Bogomaz.

Photos showing the aftermath of the attack in #Bryansk region. pic.twitter.com/zekcNBjYno — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 2, 2023

Another Ukrainian drone attacked “Baltimore” Airport in Voronezh, where Russian Su-34 bombers are based. Local Telegram channels reported explosions, but the information has not yet been confirmed by official sources.

New Russian attacks on Kyiv

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and its surroundings were subjected to a series of Russian drone attacks today as well. Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that as a result of last night's strikes, damage was done to the energy infrastructure and there was an interruption of electricity and heating.

By the early hours of the day, Ukraine's air defenses had destroyed 20 air targets over Kyiv, the Ukrainian military command reported. It is reported that the target of the attack were objects of the critical infrastructure of the capital.

In the early hours of the new year, hundreds of Ukrainians cheered from their balconies as their air defenses blasted Russian missiles and drones in the skies over Kyiv.

Against the background of the wail of air raid sirens, shouts could be heard - "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!"

The country's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced that on the first night of 2023, Ukrainian forces shot down 45 Iranian Shahed drones used for attacks by Russian forces.

"Drones, missiles and everything else will not help them because we are united. They are united only by fear," Zelensky said.

On the Russian side, a Ukrainian drone attack damaged an electricity supply facility in the Russian border region of Bryansk, Reuters reported. The governor of the district, Alexander Bogomaz, wrote in Telegram that as a result of the attack on the Klimovski area, there were power outages.

Drone attack in Kyiv, one injured in the explosion

New airstrikes hit Kyiv this morning after deadly strikes on New Year's Eve that killed four people and injured more than 50.

One person was injured in a new drone attack in the northeastern part of the Ukrainian capital, Mayor Vitaly Klitschko announced. There was an explosion.

There was damage to the energy infrastructure and there was an interruption of electricity and heating.

Shortly before midnight on Sunday, air raid sirens went off again in Kyiv and much of eastern Ukraine.

According to the pro-Russian administration in Donetsk, 15 people were injured in a series of rocket attacks against Makiivka, but the Russian Ministry of Defense did not comment on the information.

Ukraine has shot down all 39 Iranian drones launched by the Russians

Ukrainian air defense forces have destroyed 39 Iranian Shahed drones, the military command reports.

Anti-aircraft missile units, combat aviation of the Air Force and mobile fire groups participated in repelling the attack. Equipment and weapons provided to Ukraine by Western partners are increasingly being included, UNIAN agency notes.

In addition, the defenders of the sky destroyed two Russian Orlan-10 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles and one Kh-59 guided missile.

40 Iranian drones were involved in the attack on Kyiv on the second day of 2023, the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, announced.

Meanwhile, Russia shelled the central market in Berislav in the Ukrainian army-liberated part of the Kherson region on Monday morning, injuring at least five people, Kherson Governor Yaroslav Yanushevich said on Telegram, Bloomberg reported.

Japan will invite Zelensky to the G-7 summit

Japan plans to invite Volodymyr Zelensky to participate in the G-7 summit in Hiroshima on May 19-21 in an online format, the Nikkei newspaper reported, quoted by BGNES.

As during the Elmau summit, Japan, in its capacity as the G-7 presiding country, wants to create conditions for intensive discussions on the issue of Ukraine. Japan believes that Zelensky's speech will better familiarize the G7 leaders with the current situation.

According to the Tokyo newspaper, coordinating the actions of the G-7 regarding Ukraine is an important step in preparing for a possible conflict over Taiwan. Japan believes that in the event of such a conflict it will be directly involved, and expects a swift and firm response to China, backed by the US and Europe, similar to the one taken against Russia.

Stoltenberg: Russia will not give up its main goal - to take control of Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has told the BBC that a long-term plan is needed for Western support for Ukraine in defying Russia.

"We have to be prepared for a long period of time because, as you noticed, Russia has no intention of giving up its main goal - to take control of Ukraine," Stoltenberg said. According to him, the successes of the Ukrainian army should not create a false sense of an imminent victory for Kyiv.

"Ukrainian troops have been counter-attacking for months, but we also know that Russia has mobilized and replenished the ranks of the army, and many of those mobilized are now undergoing training. All this suggests that they are preparing for a continuation of the war and for a possible attempt at another offensive.”, said the NATO Secretary General.

Jens Stoltenberg stressed that in the current situation Ukraine is in great need of military support from the West. "If we want a peace treaty to establish Ukraine's position as a sovereign, independent and democratic country in Europe, we must provide it with support. Including military support, because this is the only way to convince Russia to sit down at the negotiating table and recognize Ukraine as a sovereign, independent European state," Stoltenberg is confident.

