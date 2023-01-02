Bulgaria: There is No Data on a New Frightening Variant of COVID-19

“We have no data on a new frightening variant of Covid-19,” Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev- adviser to the Metropolitan Municipality on health issues, told BNR in a comment on the new spread of Covid-19 in China.

Still, according to him, something must be done in European terms to prevent the wave.

"When the virus becomes less lethal and does not cause severe disease, then the vaccines are also less effective, because the virus itself becomes very changeable. Whether you are vaccinated or have been sick, you can get infected again, but you will have a milder infection," he explained in an interview for the Bulgarian National Radio.

Prof. Kantardzhiev emphasized that the respiratory syncytial virus has been proven in the laboratory 4-5 times more than the other 16 viruses monitored by the National Center.

"Really, the respiratory syncytial virus is dangerous because it causes inflammation of the small airways of the lung - the so-called bronchiolitis. In older people, it goes away with an unpleasant cough, which subsides in the second - third week," he explained.

Prof. Kantardzhiev noted that there are such diseases every year and reminded about regular ventilation and hand washing. This is something normal and should not scare people, he insists. According to him, with timely measures, the virus is relatively easy to treat.

Those who have had a viral infection should be careful, because their immunity drops, the specialist emphasized.

He confirmed that influenza A will be circulating this year, which he says is very sensitive to antiviral drugs. Its peak will be in the second or third of February, noted Prof. Kantarjiev.

He is very pleased with the flu immunization program this year.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR