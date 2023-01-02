Turkey has introduced a Tourist Tax

World | January 2, 2023, Monday // 11:26
Bulgaria: Turkey has introduced a Tourist Tax @Pixabay

A tourist tax has been introduced in Turkey since January 1. Guests of the country will pay 2% extra for accommodation in hotels, tourist villages, motels, boarding houses, as well as for tours organized by travel agencies.

Employees of diplomatic missions and international organizations with diplomatic status are exempt from tourist tax.

The decision on a tourist tax was made back in 2019, but its implementation was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Representatives of the tourism business in Turkey have previously spoken out against the introduction of this tax on the grounds that it will weaken the competitive position that the country has, which, unlike other countries, did not pay a tourist tax until now.

