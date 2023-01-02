COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 46 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 46, there are no deaths, according to the data from the Unified Information Portal.

589 tests were performed, indicating that nearly 8 percent of those tested were infected. 61 percent of the day's new cases were not vaccinated.

To date, there are 363 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in hospitals, of which 34 are in intensive care units.

Of the newly admitted 10 patients in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, 70% were not vaccinated, the data show.

There are currently 3,837 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 9 patients have been cured, which brings the total number of those who have overcome the virus since the beginning of the pandemic in our country to 1,250,205.

In the last 24 hours. not a single dose of vaccine was administered, therefore the total number of vaccines administered remained the same as the day before - 4,603,029.

38,108 is the total number of victims of the coronavirus in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,292,150 confirmed cases so far.

/BTA