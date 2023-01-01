Bulgaria’s President and Austria’s Chancellor: Guarding the EU's External Borders is Key to tackling Illegal Migration

“Protecting the external borders of the European Union is a common commitment of all member states and is key to tackling illegal migration.” This was the general position of President Rumen Radev and the Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Karl Nehammer, who talked today in Vienna, reports the press service of the Bulgarian presidency.

At the invitation of Karl Nehammer, the Bulgarian president is the only state leader invited to this year's edition of the traditional New Year's concert of the Vienna Philharmonic in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein.

The two leaders highlighted during the warm-up the good cooperation between Bulgaria and Austria and discussed the European migration and asylum policy before the European Council on February 9 and 10.

Rumen Radev stressed that the protection of the external European borders requires even closer cooperation between European countries, as well as targeted technical and financial support from the EU. The President also reminded that Bulgaria has made substantial investments in the improvement of the protection of its borders and this has been confirmed by all the missions of the European Union.

For his part, the Federal Chancellor of Austria - Karl Nehammer expressed his appreciation for the invitation accepted by the Bulgarian head of state to visit Vienna to continue the bilateral dialogue and highlighted Austria's desire to strengthen cooperation with our country in the protection of the EU's external borders to deal with illegal migration. In his words, Europe cannot afford tens of thousands of unregistered migrants to cross the territory of EU member states. The high number of illegal migrants also represents a serious problem for the security of the entire European Union, for which more support is needed for the countries guarding the external borders of the Union and exposed to migratory pressure, including Bulgaria.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer is scheduled to visit Bulgaria on January 23, where he will familiarize himself with the measures taken by our country to protect the borders of the EU. Nehammer stressed that Bulgaria has made a lot of efforts to strengthen the protection of the external European borders to counter the increased migratory pressure, and our country should also receive greater financial support from the EU to improve the border fence, as well as to increase the presence of Frontex.

During his visit to Austria, the head of state Rumen Radev also spoke with the federal president Alexander Van der Bellen and held a meeting with the minister of foreign affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the press release of the Bulgarian presidency also states.

