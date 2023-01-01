Bulgaria: A Man Died after a New Year's Fight in Haskovo, another was Shot in Godech

A man died in Haskovo around 5:00 a.m. this morning after a fight between people celebrating the New Year. Several people were injured and had cuts, and the most seriously injured person died, the Ministry of the Interior reports, quoted by BTA. According to initial police data, the wounds were caused by a broken glass bottle

In another incident, a 35-year-old man was shot near Godech minutes after midnight. He was taken to Pirogov Hospital. According to initial data, the incident took place on the territory of a military unit. A legally owned gun was used. Military police are clarifying the details of the case.

On New Year's Eve, Sofia Emergency Services received 226 calls. Of these, 24 for domestic incidents, 11 criminal and many calls with respiratory complaints. 13 children were served by doctors. There were also numerous calls for people under the influence of alcohol, the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance informed.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik