2023 is the Last Year in which Bulgaria’s Skies will be Protected by MiG-29s

This year will be the last for the MiG-29 fighters, which will be used to protect Bulgaria’s airspace. This will happen in the absence of a decision on how the implementation of the commitment will proceed.

The newest MiG-29 fighters are just over 30 years old. But problems with the extension of their resource appeared because of the war in Ukraine. Repair and maintenance of the aircraft was mainly done in Russia. The last framework agreement is from 2018 for a period of 4 years worth about 41.5 million euros.

Due to delays due to Covid, Bulgaria requested penalties. As of May, the 21st part of the fines were paid.

Now the Acting Minister of Defense, Dimitar Stoyanov, is talking about providing supported MiGs for "the training of the air force until the end of 2023". But for now it is not clear how the agreement with Poland is moving for two MIG engines that were removed and six that are for repair. The official civilian leadership of the army has not given up looking for the so-called intermediate fighter.

With options to be from Sweden or France. The difficult situation facing the Air Force is also due to the delivery dates for the first eight F-16s being shifted from 2025 onwards.

In recent years, the protection of our airspace was also carried out by NATO fighters F-16, Eurofighter, F-35.

But always together with the Bulgarian pilots.

Because of the Constitutional commitments, as emphasized by the Ministry of Defense.

/BNR