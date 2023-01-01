North Macedonia took over the Chairmanship of the OSCE, Main Priority will be Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

North Macedonia took over the Chairmanship of the OSCE, Main Priority will be Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

North Macedonia took over the chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Sunday and will lead it for the next 12 months. The foreign minister of the country, Bujar Osmani, became the chairman of the OSCE and defined the restoration of mutual trust and the need to resume the dialogue on security issues as the main tasks for the current year.

The motto of the presidency will be "The question is about the people", the Macedonian politician of Albanian origin wrote on his Facebook page. Osmani believes that special attention should be paid to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, since "this war violates the foundations of the OSCE" and is far from the principles that should guide the OSCE member states.

Regarding economic and environmental issues, the North Macedonian Presidency wants to focus on raising awareness that there is a link between climate change and security. Actions on energy and food security will also be important. The protection of human rights will also be a priority for the authorities in Skopje.

In 2022, the OSCE was chaired by Poland, which symbolically handed over the chairmanship to North Macedonia at the OSCE summit in Lodz in early December.

