COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 71 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

71 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. 809 tests were done. This is shown by the data of the Unified Information Portal.

Two people have died and 17 have recovered.

365 patients remain in hospitals for treatment. Of these, 35 are in intensive care units.

No vaccinations have been administered in the last 24 hours.

Distribution by region of the newly discovered cases: Blagoevgrad - 1; Burgas - 9; Varna - 13; Veliko Tarnovo - 0; Vidin - 0; Vratsa - 1; Gabrovo - 2; Dobrich - 1; Kardzhali - 0; Kyustendil - 2; Lovech - 0; Montana - 0; Pazardzhik - 4; Pillow case - 0; Pleven - 3; Plovdiv - 2; Razgrad - 0; Ruse - 2; Silistra - 1; Sliven - 0; Smolyan - 1; Sofia region - 1; Sofia city - 22; Stara Zagora - 3; Targovishte - 0; Haskovo - 0; Shumen - 1; Yambol - 2 people.

