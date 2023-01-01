The New Year’s Speech of Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev

In his traditional New Year's address, the head of state Rumen Radev summarized the past year 2022 as full of crises and challenges, which tested the country's economy and the ability of politicians to reach an agreement.

The main highlights of the president's speech are Russia's war in Ukraine, the energy crisis, the floods in the Karlovo region, the efforts to find 12-year-old Alexander from Pernik, the efforts for refugees from Ukraine. According to him, society showed empathy and unity on these topics.

“Let us not forget that salvation is not at the bottom of glasses. Success is not luck in the banitsa”, said Radev.

"The future lies in our joint efforts, in the responsible position of each of us in every life and political choice," said the president.

The head of state also looked to the new year 2023, expressing hope that it will bring peace and the parties will be able to reach an understanding to form a regular government. "Let's meet it with faith in ourselves and hope for the future," the president said.

We publish, without editorial intervention, the entire address of the head of state

“Dear compatriots,

We are minutes away from the end of a year full of crises and challenges. A year that put to the test not only economic and social stability, but also the ability of our politicians to reach an agreement and be with the citizens in our common way forward.

Near us, a devastating war has broken out for Europe, which continues to flare up and become fiercer. The energy crisis and record inflation affected every Bulgarian home. This year, too, natural disasters and another early election did not pass us by, and the hope for political stability is postponed until the next one.

But it was precisely in moments of trial, when human life and our conscience were at stake, that society showed us empathy and spiritual strength, maturity and unity. To restore our faith that Bulgaria will survive. Institutions and citizens joined hands to shelter those seeking salvation from the war in Ukraine, to extinguish the summer fires and provide assistance to the victims of the flood in Karlovo region, to find the lost Alexander, to support the cause of the health of Bulgarian children.

Therefore, on this solemn night, let us not forget that salvation is not at the bottom of the glasses. Success is not luck in the banitsa. The future lies in our joint efforts, in the responsible position of each of us in every life and political choice.

There are no unattainable goals where civic energy is invested, not for the salvation of individuals, but for the upliftment of the whole nation. Where everyone can be proud to be part of the common success. I thank everyone who fought for a better Bulgaria in the past year.

Because no one from outside will care about our progress, about our dignity and place under the sun, about the future of our Motherland and the children of Bulgaria. This is our concern, responsibility and moral duty.

I strongly hope that in the new year the priorities of the Bulgarian Parliament will coincide with those of the citizens, and that the political parties will assume their responsibility for the long-term sustainable development of Bulgaria. Until the formation of a regular government, the official cabinet will continue to fulfill its duty to control the energy crisis and inflation, to guarantee the security of the Bulgarians, for the modernization and European integration of our country.

Dear compatriots,

A few seconds separate us from the New Year 2023. Let us wish her to bring peace. Let's meet it with faith in ourselves and hope for the future. Let's overcome apathy and division, because only united, with the strength and talent of the entire nation, can we build that Bulgaria where our children can stay and be proud of.

Raising our glasses, let's thank all relatives and friends for their love and support. Let's give credit to those who are at their workplace and on their post on the festive night. Let's wish a controversial year to our compatriots in all corners of the world.

May the New Year cross the threshold of our homes with health, love and prosperity!

Happy new year 2023!”

/Dnevnik