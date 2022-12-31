How will Sofia Welcome 2023?

Sofia is waiting for the New Year. Preparations for the welcome are already in full swing.

In the Bulgarian capital, after a 2-year hiatus, the New Year's concert at "Prince Alexander I" Square is returning.

More than 20,000 people are expected to welcome the year 2023 in the square.

The good mood of the audience will be taken care of by: DJ DIMMY, who will start the party, and after him the "Usual Suspects" will take over the baton, together with young talents from "The Voice of Bulgaria".

At midnight, the dancers from the folklore ensemble "Gorna Banya" will lead the festive dance. The hosts of the concert will be Nikolaos Tsitiridis and Natalie Trifonova, and Petya Dikova and Bobi Lazarov will participate directly from the backstage.

The police and the Metropolitan Municipality are organizing 6 security checkpoints in the square tonight. They will be open from 17:30 p.m., the concert starts at 20:00 p.m.

There will be 4 medical teams from the municipal hospitals, a paramedic from "Emergency Aid and Prevention" and a team from the Metropolitan Fire Department.

"180 police officers will take care of order. Citizens with pyrotechnic devices and citizens in a visibly intoxicated state will not be allowed in," said Ivan Georgiev, head inspector at the SDVR. Weapons, glass cups and bottles, alcohol, etc. are not allowed. dangerous objects. Carrying and using drones and flying lanterns in the concert area is also prohibited.

Public transport in Sofia will also operate on New Year's Eve.

All four subway lines will run, but at longer intervals than usual. Many of the buses will also be running.

/BNT