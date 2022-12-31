More Bulgarians in Greece for this New Year compared to Last Year
There are many more Bulgarians who will welcome the New Year in Greece compared to last year.
Bulgarian tourists who chose to welcome the New Year in Greece spend the last day of the year shopping and drinking coffee on the beach. Many traders have reduced the prices of goods today, which has caused queues at the shops. Buyers from abroad are mainly Bulgarians and Romanians.
“We have not accepted reservations for New Year's Eve for more than a week now”, the owners of restaurants, taverns and nightclubs respond to inquiries. Expensive hotels offer packages for New Year's Eve from 450 to 550 euros per person and there are no available spaces. “Everything is purchased. After two years of restrictions and bans, people want to celebrate”, say restaurant owners.
Hoteliers are also satisfied with the strong interest of tourists from the neighboring Balkan countries.
