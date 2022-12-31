More Bulgarians in Greece for this New Year compared to Last Year

Society | December 31, 2022, Saturday // 12:32
Bulgaria: More Bulgarians in Greece for this New Year compared to Last Year @bohemia.bg

There are many more Bulgarians who will welcome the New Year in Greece compared to last year.

Bulgarian tourists who chose to welcome the New Year in Greece spend the last day of the year shopping and drinking coffee on the beach. Many traders have reduced the prices of goods today, which has caused queues at the shops. Buyers from abroad are mainly Bulgarians and Romanians.

We have not accepted reservations for New Year's Eve for more than a week now”, the owners of restaurants, taverns and nightclubs respond to inquiries. Expensive hotels offer packages for New Year's Eve from 450 to 550 euros per person and there are no available spaces. “Everything is purchased. After two years of restrictions and bans, people want to celebrate”, say restaurant owners.

Hoteliers are also satisfied with the strong interest of tourists from the neighboring Balkan countries.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: New Year, Bulgarians, greece, hoteliers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria