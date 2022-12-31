COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 199 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 199, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2193 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is 9.07 percent.

2 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 357 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 34 are in intensive care units. There are 59 new hospital admissions.

277 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,250,179 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,748 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 171 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,603,029 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,106 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,292,033 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA