Bulgaria: Last Day to Refuel with a Discount of 25 Cents per liter

Today will be the last time to refuel with a discount of 25 cents.

The 25 cent discount on petrol and regular diesel was introduced to compensate for high fuel prices in July. Because of the war in Ukraine, the price of gasoline and diesel exceeded 3 leva per liter.

However, the measure did not pass the test of the MPs. Before the parliamentary recess, in the vote on the extension of the budget from 2022, the proposals of the finance ministry were dropped.

The caretaker leadership of the department wanted the extension of the measure for at least a month until new rules aimed more precisely at vulnerable groups are drawn up.

Critics of the measure said that it favored the only refinery in our country.

Bulgaria has the permission of the European Commission to process Russian oil products until the end of 2024. But after the European Union announced a $60 ceiling on a barrel of Russian oil, Russia warned that the measure would have “serious consequences on the world energy market.”

/BNR