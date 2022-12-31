Bulgaria: Last Day to Refuel with a Discount of 25 Cents per liter
Today will be the last time to refuel with a discount of 25 cents.
The 25 cent discount on petrol and regular diesel was introduced to compensate for high fuel prices in July. Because of the war in Ukraine, the price of gasoline and diesel exceeded 3 leva per liter.
However, the measure did not pass the test of the MPs. Before the parliamentary recess, in the vote on the extension of the budget from 2022, the proposals of the finance ministry were dropped.
The caretaker leadership of the department wanted the extension of the measure for at least a month until new rules aimed more precisely at vulnerable groups are drawn up.
Critics of the measure said that it favored the only refinery in our country.
Bulgaria has the permission of the European Commission to process Russian oil products until the end of 2024. But after the European Union announced a $60 ceiling on a barrel of Russian oil, Russia warned that the measure would have “serious consequences on the world energy market.”
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria’s Kozloduy NPP signed a Contract with Westinghouse for the Supply of Nuclear Fuel
- » Bulgaria: The Fuel Discount of 25 cents will Remain even after the New Year
- » 3 Tankers with Russian Oil visited the Bulgarian City of Burgas after December 5
- » "Lukoil" transferred 90 Million Leva in Advance Tax to the Budget of Bulgaria
- » The EU set a Gas Price Ceiling of 180 euros/MWh
- » Bulgaria can Export Oil Products from Russian Oil only to Ukraine