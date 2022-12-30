Stoichkov: Thank you, King, Rest in Peace!

Sports | December 30, 2022, Friday // 10:20
The legend of Bulgarian football, Hristo Stoichkov, paid tribute to one of the greatest football players in history, Pele, who died yesterday at the age of 82.

"Thank you, King, rest in peace. Number 10 of Brazil, the eternal champion of the world," Stoichkov wrote on Instagram, where he posted a photo of Pele with the Brazil team.

Already at the beginning of the month, the Ballon d'Or winner expressed his admiration for Pele, who has been battling cancer in recent years. "In the football kingdom, the King will always be one! My inspiration to score goals! I am grateful to God for introducing me to Pele! Now I pray to give him the strength to win the battle with the disease!Stoichkov wrote on Facebook at the time.

