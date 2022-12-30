Bulgaria: Surge in COVID-19 Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours jumped sharply to 286 people, compared to the previous weekends when the cases were below 100, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,525 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 8.1 percent.

Seven patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 358 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 32 are in intensive care units. There are 80 new hospital admissions.

414 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,249,902 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,828 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 198 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,602,858 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,104 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,291,834 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic.

