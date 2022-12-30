Fog in Northern Bulgaria, it will be Sunny in the Afternoon

There will still be fog in parts of the Danube Plain and the Upper Thracian Plain before midday on Friday, but visibility will improve rapidly and it will be mostly sunny across the country.

The minimum temperatures will be between minus 3°C and 2°C, in Sofia - about 1°C.

It will blow weak, in the eastern areas to a moderate south-westerly wind. It will be warm, with maximum temperatures between 12°C and 17°C, in Sofia - around 12°C.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. Visibility will be temporarily reduced in the morning hours along the highway. A moderate wind will blow from the west-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 10°C, at 2000 meters - around 0°C.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. A light to moderate south-westerly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 13°-17°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 9°-11°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

On Saturday, December 31, there will be partly cloudy skies, temperatures will be between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius, for Sofia 12.

/BGNES