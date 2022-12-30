Bulgarians are Pessimistic about 2023

Bulgarians are pessimistic about what 2023 will be like for Bulgaria, Europe and the world. This is shown by the results of a national survey by Exacta, conducted in the period from December 5 to 12, 2022, through a direct semi-standardized interview with 1,050 adults in 70 settlements of the country.)

The data show the Bulgarians' awareness of the fact that we live in an interconnected world in which there are no "islands of prosperity" against the background of global crises, misfortunes and threats. Bulgarian politicians will have to be able to "calculate" their possibilities and limitations with such specificity of the mass consciousness.

54% of Bulgarians give a negative forecast for what the New Year 2023 will be like for the world. 29% of them expect it to be as bad as 2022, and 25% fear that the New Year 2023 may be worse than 2022.

23% of Bulgarians expect 2023 to be better for the world from 2022. This is what young, educated, wealthy people and residents of the capital think.

Bulgarians' skepticism grows when they are asked what the New Year will be like for Europe. 61% have negative expectations. A third of them expect the New Year to be as bad for Europe as 2022, and 28% think 2023 could be worse.

A good 2023 for Europe is expected by a quarter of the interviewees - mostly young and educated people with a high standard, as well as residents of the capital.

The most pessimists are about what the New Year will be like for Bulgaria. 65% of the interviewees declared negative expectations. According to 36% of them, 2023 will be worse than 2022, and according to 29%, 2023 it will be as bad as 2022. Pessimists for 2023 are more often people with a low standard of living, Roma and residents of cities-regional centers, and optimists - young people and residents of the capital.

Optimists about the future of our country have halved in the last year.

Against the backdrop of skeptical expectations for 2023 in general, Exacta registers slightly more optimists for the next year in personal terms - 36%. 47% are pessimists about their year 2023 - mostly uneducated, poor and politically apathetic Bulgarians, while optimists are young and educated people, residents of the capital, supporters of “We Continue the Change”, “Democratic Bulgaria” and GERB.

From the secondary statistical analysis, it is clear that the share of Bulgarians who have optimistic expectations for 2023 amounts to 17%. simultaneously: for the world, for Europe, for Bulgaria and for themselves. 26% are the people with pessimistic expectations at the same time for the world, for Europe, for Bulgaria and personally for themselves in the New Year 2023.

ClubZ