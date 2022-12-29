The Russian Ambassador announced that Christo Grozev was "Not Threatened but He should Not Go to Russia"

"Nothing threatens the journalist Christo Grozev, we're just telling him not to come to Russia". This was stated after a half-hour meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, by the ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova.

On the subject of the announced federal manhunt for investigative journalist Christo Grozev by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Mitrofanova was summoned by the Bulgarian authorities. "Journalist Christo Grozev will not be wanted all over the world, nothing threatens him", Mitrofanova pointed out after the end of the meeting.

"As for the federal manhunt for Grozev announced in Russia, this does not mean that someone will be looking for him all over the world, and this should be clear, that is, he lives somewhere and will continue to live. Nothing threatens him They simply told him once again: 'Don't come to Russia - ever,'" the Russian ambassador pointed out.

She added that explanations of the reasons for the search for persons are not usually published on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. Official information will be requested from the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs as to why the investigative journalist is wanted.

"Regarding Grozev, we agreed that the Bulgarian Ministry of the Interior should send an inquiry to the Russian Ministry of the Interior and request data on the case against him."

"It is extremely important that the Bulgarian Ministry of the Interior requests specific information about the charges against Grozev, then the situation will be clarified specifically," Mitrofanova pointed out.

When asked how she assesses Bulgarian-Russian relations, the Russian ambassador commented that they have been "degrading since the second half of the 19th century".

"And they reached a not particularly good level, as it is at the moment. There are contacts with the government, but they are episodic and they concern specific issues. But we always respond to invitations to meetings and are ready to cooperate," she said.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

