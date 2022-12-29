A Mother and her Baby Died in the Hospital in Bulgaria's Velingrad

A 25-year-old woman in labor died after a C-section in the Multispeciality Hospital in Velingrad. The health facility specifies that the baby was stillborn. The cause of death has not yet been announced.

The hospital explains that after giving birth by operation, on December 28 - Wednesday, despite the many hours of doctors' attempts, they were unable to save the young woman. Specialists in gynecology, surgeons and anesthesiologists participated in the resuscitation actions. All undertaken medical activities were carried out in compliance with the algorithms and in accordance with the standards of modern medical practice, say from MBAL-Velingrad.

The management of the hospital has notified all competent authorities, the necessary inspections have been appointed. Today, representatives of Medical Audit are on site.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT