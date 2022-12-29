A Mother and her Baby Died in the Hospital in Bulgaria's Velingrad
A 25-year-old woman in labor died after a C-section in the Multispeciality Hospital in Velingrad. The health facility specifies that the baby was stillborn. The cause of death has not yet been announced.
The hospital explains that after giving birth by operation, on December 28 - Wednesday, despite the many hours of doctors' attempts, they were unable to save the young woman. Specialists in gynecology, surgeons and anesthesiologists participated in the resuscitation actions. All undertaken medical activities were carried out in compliance with the algorithms and in accordance with the standards of modern medical practice, say from MBAL-Velingrad.
The management of the hospital has notified all competent authorities, the necessary inspections have been appointed. Today, representatives of Medical Audit are on site.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » After the Ammonia Spill near Pirot: No Air Pollution near Bulgaria, 2 Victims Reported (UPDATED)
- » The Burgas-Sofia Train Derailed at the Central Station: Movement of All Trains was Stopped
- » MFA: Bulgarians should not visit Pirot in the Coming Days
- » 51 Poisoned with Ammonia after a Freight Train derailed in Serbia – Bulgarians Must Not Leave their Homes!
- » Bulgaria: Three People Died in a Fire in Sofia Last Night
- » Three Young People Died in a Serious Accident in the Bulgarian Town of Shumen