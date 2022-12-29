When will President Radev hand over the Mandate to Form a Government to "We Continue the Change"

The Bulgarian head of state will hand over a mandate to form a government to the second-largest parliamentary group in the 48th National Assembly on January 3, 2023, reports the president's press office.

On January 3, Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m. at "Dondukov" 2, President Rumen Radev will hand over a mandate to form a government to the candidate for Prime Minister, nominated by the second largest parliamentary group in the 48th National Assembly - that of "We Continue the Change ".

The parliamentary group of "We Continue the Change" has already announced that their nominee for Prime Minister is Acad. Nikolay Denkov.

/BNR