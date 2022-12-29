Serbs in Northern Kosovo remove the Barricades
Serbs in northern Kosovo who have been blocking roads for the past 19 days to protest the detention of a former policeman will begin removing the barricades this morning, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said last night, as quoted by Reuters and BTA.
"This is a long process. It will take some time," he said after a meeting with the Serbian population in northern Kosovo.
Former law enforcement officer Dejan Pantic, whose detention sparked protests among Kosovo's Serb minority, was placed under house arrest yesterday at the request of the prosecutor's office.
A day ago, Kosovo asked NATO peacekeepers stationed there to remove the barricades and hinted that Pristina's forces would do so if KFOR forces did not respond. About 4,000 NATO peacekeepers have been stationed in Kosovo since the 1999 war that ended with Belgrade losing control of the territory.
Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia have reached a peak in the past month. Western attempts to reach a negotiated settlement have failed because Serbia refuses to recognize Kosovo's statehood.
KFOR and the European Union called on Pristina and Belgrade to show restraint and avoid provocations.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/ClubZ
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Kosovo has Closed its main Border Crossing with Serbia after a Serb Blockade
- » Vucic: We will take All Measures to Protect the People of Kosovo and Metohija
- » Vucic sent the Army Commander to the Border with Kosovo
- » Greece is Strengthening its Borders against Illegal Migration
- » Bulgaria will Support Kosovo on its path to EU Membership
- » Serbia will Request Permission to Deploy its Troops in Kosovo