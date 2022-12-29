COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 73 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | December 29, 2022, Thursday // 09:17
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 73 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 73, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1142 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is 6.4 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 347 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 35 are in intensive care units. There are five new hospital admissions.

47 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,249,488 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,963 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 9 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,602,660 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,097 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,291,548 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA

Tags: COVID-19, cases, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
